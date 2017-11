CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – The Notre Dame Pioneers secured the district 5-2a championship with a win over Welsh in a battle of undefeated teams.

Thanks to the play of Notre Dame senior quarterback Garrett Bergeron, and the rest of the Pios.

Notre Dame performed at a very high level.

Bergeron only went 7-7 for just over 100 yards, but, his composure throughout the contest helped his team to the 48-7 win.

Notre Dame will finish the regular season vs. Lake Arthur on Friday night