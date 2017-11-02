November 18 ballot initiative could help fix drainage problems in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- In response to yesterday’s flooding LCG Mayor-President Joel Robideaux held a press conference to explain the importance of November 18th ballot and how it could fund drainage maintenance in Lafayette.

“I think everyone would agree, obviously even without yesterday that we have a lot of deferred maintenance that needs to be done as it relates to drainage,” says Robideaux.

Yesterday parts of Lafayette were hit with 5-7 inches of rain causing many house and streets to flood.

On November 18th there is a ballot initiative that would allow LCG to rededicate existing tax dollars to the drainage mileage.

“The drainage millage as it stands now has 7 and a half million a year to maintain the 630 something miles of coulisse and it’s obviously insufficient,” explains Robideaux.

If the tax were to pass $2.5 million a year and a lump sum of $9 million would go to help maintain drainage in the city.

The money would be reallocated from an existing public health property tax.

“It’s an ongoing problem as Lafayette continues to grow we are going to need to do more than just that, but right now we dig a bunch of ditches, we need to clear out the debris that we can and we need more money to be able to do that. And we found some so we are just asking the voters to allow us to re-allocate some of those existing dollars and use it for drainage instead,” says Robideaux.