Opelousas Mayor Reggie Tatum to turn himself in for booking Friday

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- According to court documents, Opelousas mayor Reggie Tatum must turn himself into the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office by 9 a.m. on Friday.

Earlier this week, Tatum was indicted on 15 counts of Malfeasance in Office.

Five counts were for injuring public records.

Four counts were for filing false records.

Five other counts were for forging time-sheets for himself and four council members,

And one count was for theft more than $5,000 but less than $25,000.

Some residents accused Tatum of using city money to pay himself and employees for overtime logged during the August flood.

In September 2016, they claimed Tatum collected overtime illegally, but he said he didn’t do anything wrong.

In May, Mayor Tatum told News 10 FEMA representatives instructed him to record overtime hours worked by himself and city employees, an alleged protocol he only learned of at a FEMA meeting on disaster procedure for reimbursement.