Opportunity Machine holds an Entrepreneur Workshop at the Louisiana Immersive Technologies Enterprise, Nov. 2

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Happening in Acadiana today, the inaugural Opportunity Machine Entrepreneur Exposition. The event will showcase innovative startups and businesses that local entrepreneurs are creating right here in Lafayette.

On October 31, 2017, President Donald Trump proclaimed November as National Entrepreneur Month. In efforts to continue providing opportunity and economic growth in America, the president proclaimed November 21st as National Entrepreneur Day.

From the Office of the Press Secretary, President Trump states in the proclamation, “American entrepreneurs invent and sell fascinating and endlessly useful new products and services, creating millions of jobs and driving American global leadership along the way. This month, we emphasize the importance of creating and maintaining an economic and regulatory environment that helps new businesses thrive and inspires generations of entrepreneurs for the future.”

In Acadiana, the number of new businesses continues to increase. Opportunity Machine capitalizes on the growth by holding their second Entrepreneur Exposition. The Opportunity Machine works with entrepreneurs and start-ups to incubate and accelerate their businesses. The OM Expo was created to bring together more than 20 local companies that the OM works with to demonstrate their innovative designs, services, and products.

The OM Expo will kick off with a few words from Mayor-President, Joel Robideaux, Executive Director, Zachary Barker, President / Chair of the OM Board and owner of Golfballs.com, Tom Cox, and Program Administrator of the OM, Destin Ortego.

Expo attendees will then have the ability to view demonstrations on virtual reality, drone flight, film and production, rapid prototyping, app development, product realization and a wide range of startups.

Chris Meaux, Owner, and CEO of WAITR, will present the Keynote presentation and training sessions will take place throughout the day on social media marketing, converting leads to revenue, and improve leadership skills needed to grow a successful business.

A networking reception with food, beverages, and live music is taking place at 5 p.m. The day wraps up with the final Accelerate Acadiana Pitch Competition from 6:30pm – 8pm in the LITE theater.