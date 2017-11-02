Ragin’ Cajuns assistant softball coaches also terminated

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
ragincajuns.com

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Along with the termination of Coach Michael Lotief, University of Louisiana at Lafayette administrators also terminated the softball team’s assistant coaches.

Chris and Kate Malveaux were terminated on Monday.

The university issued this statement:

“A national search for a new Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns softball head coach will begin immediately.

In order to allow the new coach to assemble their team, the University of Louisiana at Lafayette has dismissed effective immediately softball assistant coach Chris Malveaux and video coordinator Kate Malveaux.

Shellie Landry will coordinate softball activities.

Dr. Jessica Leger will continue to serve as the sport administrator providing oversight for the softball program.”

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s