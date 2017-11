ST MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) -The St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a shooting that involved a 3-year-old boy.

According to Major Ginny Higgins, officers responded to the report of the shooting in the 1000 block of Kennedy Drive around 7:30 this evening.

After arriving on the scene, the child was airlifted to a hospital.

He currently listed in critical condition, according to Higgins.