Two New Iberia residents arrested on drugs charges within school zone

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- On Tuesday, agents with the Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Unit along with the Lafayette Metro Narcotics Unit executed a search warrant at a residence in the 700 block of Mary Street in New Iberia. Agents had been conducting an investigation which involved illegal narcotics sales.

Agents recovered 4.4 pounds of marijuana and a small amount of crack cocaine.

Larry Walker, 66, was arrested at the residence. Edward Polite, 24, fled from the home and was arrested after a foot pursuit. Walker was charged with possession of schedule I Narcotics and possession of controlled dangerous Substance within 2,000 feet of a school zone.

Polite was charged with possession of Schedule I narcotics and Possession of controlled dangerous substance within 2,000 feet of a school zone, possession of Schedule II narcotics and resisting arrest by flight .

Both subjects were booked into the Iberia Parish Jail.

Bond for Larry Walker was set at $5,000, Edward Polite $25,500.