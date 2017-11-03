FoodNet partners with Raising Cane’s for donation locations

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- For more than 30 years, FoodNet has been collecting food and monetary donations to help families in need.

This year, the local nonprofit has teamed up with Raising Cane’s to provide donation bins around Lafayette. Bins can be found at the following restaurant locations.

2426 W Congress Street, Lafayette, LA 70506

2516 Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette, LA 70508

1121 East Admiral Doyle, New Iberia, LA 70560

100 E. Kaliste Saloom Road, Lafayette, LA 70508

117 St. Nazaire Road, Broussard, LA 70518

1335 Union Street, Opelousas, LA 70570

Learn more about FoodNet here.