“I miss my baby;” family left reeling after 3-year-old accidentally shoots himself

ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY) – A tragedy in Arnaudville has claimed the life of 3-year-old Rondell Journet, after he accidentally shot and killed himself Thursday evening, and now an entire family is in mourning.

“My baby’s gone. I love you Rondell,” said the 3-year-old’s mother, Rhonda Journet.

Heartbroken is the only word to describe her at this time.

“His smile, his laugh, he knew everybody. I want him to come back,” she said.

Deputies with St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting Thursday evening in the 1000 block of Kennedy Drive. Rondell was airlifted to the hospital where he later died.

His uncle, Dracolby Numa Journet, was arrested and charged with one count of illegal posession of a stolen firearm, and one count of obstruction of justice.

Meanwhile, Rondell’s grandfather also spoke with us today. He said the toddler was full of energy.

“He liked the horses. In my bed, he’d sit on the head and say, ‘Papa this is my horse. When I grow up, I want a horse.’ He wanted to be a jockey,” said Willie Carmouche, the 3-year-olds grandfather.

Rondell was supposed to go and get cowboy boots on Friday. Now his family says that he’s looking over them from above.

“I feel like my little angel is watching over us, and we’ll always love him,” said Carmouche.

The death has been ruled an accident, and now a mother is without her 3-year-old boy.

“I miss my baby,” said Rhonda Journet.

There will be a vigil at 6 p.m. on Saturday for Rondell. It will take place at 1034 Kennedy Drive in Arnaudville.