Lafayette non-profit organizations receive grant to help low income families become homeowners

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Step Up Acadiana and Open Doors Louisiana have dedicated themselves to helping moderate to low income families in the Lafayette area by providing them with the opportunity to become first-time homeowners.

The two Lafayette-based non-profit organizations received a total of $18,000 Friday to help their cause.

The grant was received through the partnership grant program in collaboration with Lafayette’s home Bank and Federal Home Loan Bank of Dallas.

Step up Acadiana, founded in June of 2016, specializes in helping people become homeowners, by providing homebuyer and financial literacy training.

“The whole idea that we do is breaking the poverty cycle. We want to break the poverty chain. So we want to try to change the mentality and we want more people in a home because that’s the biggest investment you’re going to do in your whole life,” says Kevin Davis, executive director and founder of Step Up Acadiana.

Open Doors Louisiana is an affordable housing developer, which specializes in the building and construction of new homes, as well as the rehabilitation of houses.

The two agencies teamed up to help make what may have seemed impossible to some– become a reality.

The grant money will allow both organizations to grow and reach more of the Lafayette community, allowing low-income families to call themselves homeowners.