Longtime disc jockey Derrick Troy “Master Gee” Broussard passes away

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Derrick Troy “Master Gee” Broussard 52, at 1 p.m. Saturday, November 4, 2017 at Saint Edward Roman Catholic Church with Fr. Thomas Vu as celebrant.

Derrick was known around the “radio” world as disc jockey “Master Gee”. He began his career at KJCB 770 A.M. He later ventured to 106.3 FM, Magic 104.7 FM and FOXY 107.9.

In addition to the radio, he could be found in “every parade that rolled”, according to his obituary.

He was also known as “The Mortician” because “his mixes would slay those in the crowd, Master Gee would host his annual Mardi Gras Party with his signature coffin to lay his competition to rest.”

He later opened his own station KBGW Radio Station in New Iberia.

A native and resident of Olivier, La., he passed at 5:03 p.m. Tuesday, October 31. 2017 at Ochsner Medical Center in New Orleans, Louisiana.

A gathering of family and friends will begin at 7 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Saturday at Fletcher Funeral Home with a rosary to be recited at 10 a.m.

Active pallbearers will be Marcus Quinn “Dr. Boogie” Dauterive, Ernest “Big E” Hypolite, Dwayne “D.J. Black” Flugence, Byron “B Boles” Boles, John “Super Jock” Bruno, Jr., Ricky “Dr. Jam” James, Troy “Troy-D” Derouen and Jasper “J.P.” Pitre.

Honorary pallbearers will be Keith Frank, KaRon Broussard, Chavis James Archangel, Sr., Lamburks Joseph Broussard, Sr., Oswald Jacquet, Jr., Alex Keith Arceneaux, Kerrionte Broussard, Dawayne Jacquet, Darrell “Six Pack” Lewis, Curtis “Jethro” Barlow, Curt Thompson, Kevin Mallery, Sr., Quinlynn Sam, George Davis, Nathaniel James, KaRon “Pills” Broussard, Chavis James Archangel, Jr. and Cassmere Archangel.

Funeral arrangements are under the direction of Fletcher Funeral Home 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive New Iberia, Louisiana 70560.

Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.