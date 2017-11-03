New LPSO task force find drugs, cash and firearm during traffic task force

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- On Thursday night,the Lafayette Metro Narcotics Task Force “Street Team” conducted a traffic stop near Louisiana Avenue and Carmel Drive on a 2006 Hyundai Sonata.

During a search of the driver and vehicle, the Street Team Agents and K9 discovered approximately $34,791 in currency, narcotics and contraband.

Agents subsequently arrested Kaland Joseph Dean, 28, of Lafayette and charged him with the following:

-Possession with the intent to distribute Schedule I Heroin.

-Possession of drug paraphernalia.

-Possession of a firearm with a controlled dangerous

substance.

-Possession of Marijuana (felony, 4th offense).

-Possession of schedule IV (Xanax).

-Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

-Possession of a legend drug.

-Monies derived from drug transactions.

Joseph was found to be in possession of:

-$23,621.00 in currency.

-48 Xanax tablets valued at $480.00

-26.6 grams of Heroin valued at $10,640.00

-1.5 grams of Marijuana valued at $30.00

-1 Doxycline 100 miligram tablet valued at $10.00

-1 Meloxicam 15 miligram tablet valued at $10.00

-Glock 27 .40 caliber pistol with 10 rounds of ammunition

The Lafayette Metro Narcotics Task Force is a combined counter narcotics effort between the Lafayette Police Department and the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office. The “Street Team” is a new addition to the task force and was formed on July 1, 2017. It serves as the uniformed patrol branch of the narcotics unit.