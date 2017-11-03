Opelousas mayor Reggie Tatum turns himself into the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – This morning Opelousas mayor Reggie Tatum appeared before a judge after turning himself into the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Department.

According to court documents, Tatum had till 9 am this morning to turn himself into the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Tatum was indicted earlier this week on 15 counts including malfeasance in office and theft.

In May of 2017, the state legislative auditor’s office issued an investigative audit report on the city of Opelousas.

That report included findings involving volunteer hours Tatum spent in Opelousas in the wake of the floods last year.

These charges stem from those findings of overtime payments he received after the flood.

Tatum was bonded out of the St. Landry Parish jail today.

“Sometimes we are told we can do things and maybe we do and it’s not the right thing so I think all of this will be hashed out in court and he is gonna have his day in court and he will be able to prove as he said his innocents so we will give him that opportunity,” says Bobby Guidroz the St. Landry Parish Sheriff.

For now, the city of Opelousas is in the hands of the mayor pro tem.

News 10 spoke to Councilwoman and Mayor Pro-Tem Jackie Martin, earlier today who declined an interview until she gets further instruction and has more answers on what’s next for the city of Opelousas.