Suspect arrested for rape, sexual battery of juveniles in Youngsville

YOUNGSVILLE, La. (KLFY)- On Friday, detectives with the Youngsville Police Department arrested Jerreld Calvin Salter, 45, as resident of Carencro, on a warrant.

In 2017, detectives opened an investigation into allegations of sexual battery and rape of juveniles ranging back from 2009-2016 while he resided in the city limits of Youngsville.

Mr. Salter turned himself into the Carencro Police Department this morning where he was transported and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a 1,000,000 dollar bond.

