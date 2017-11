ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY) – The uncle of the three-year-old boy who was fatally wounded last night has been arrested.

According to Major Ginny Higgins with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, Dracolby Numa Journet, the boy’s uncle, was arrested and charged with 1 count-Illegal Possession of a Stolen Firearm and 1 count-Obstruction of Justice.

The shooting has been ruled accidental and the investigation remains on-going.