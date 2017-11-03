Vigil scheduled for 3-year-old boy fatally shot in Arnaudville

ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY)- A vigil is scheduled for Rondell Journet at 6 p.m. on Saturday at 1034 Kennedy Dr.

Journet was killed Thursday night by a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.

The shooting has been ruled accidental, but remains under investigation, SMSO spokesman Maj. Ginny Higgins said.

The boy’s uncle, Dracolby Numa Journet, was arrested in connection with the shooting. He was charged with one count-Illegal possession of a stolen firearm and one count-obstruction of justice.

 

