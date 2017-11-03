Week 10 High School Prep Scores

- Acadiana 34, Lafayette 2
- Sam Houston 27, New Iberia 34
- Barbe 48 , LaGrange 26
- Comeaux 17, Sulphur 38
- Breaux Bridge 13, Martinville 23
- Opelousas 20, Livonia 34
- Cecilia 42, Beau Chene 21
- Westgate 38, Northside 19
- Carencro 13, Teurlings Catholic 42
- Rayne 21, Thomas More 28
- North Vermilion 6, Berwick 38
- Kaplan 28, Patterson 9
- Abbeville 14, Erath 15
- Port Barre 7, Church Point 47 (Played on Thursday)
- Pine Prairie 7, Crowley 49 (Played on Thursday)
- Northwest 37, Mamou 16
- Eunice 27, Iota 34
- Louis Catholic 34, Leesville 56
- Lake Charles College Prep 13, Jennings 34
- South Beauregard 7, Westlake 32
- Iowa 26, Washington-Marion 8
- Kinder 0, West Feliciana 21
- Lake Arthur 7, Notre Dame 55
- Welsh 56, Ville Platte 6
- Loreauville 54, Delcambre 13
- West St. Mary 14, Ascension Episcopal 20
- Lafayette Christian Academy 34, Jeanerette 24
- Catholic High-New Iberia 70, Franklin 0
- Sacred Heart- Ville Platte 32, Westminster 14
- Opelousas Catholic 13, Catholic Pointe Coupee 32
- Ascension Christian, Slaughter Community Charter
- North Central 26 , False River 34
- Vermilion Catholic 54, Central Catholic Morgan City 26
- Highland Baptist 17, Gueydan 26