Week 10 High School Prep Scores

By Published: Updated:

 

  • Acadiana 34, Lafayette 2
  • Sam Houston 27, New Iberia 34
  • Barbe 48 , LaGrange 26
  • Comeaux 17, Sulphur 38
  • Breaux Bridge 13, Martinville 23
  • Opelousas 20, Livonia 34
  • Cecilia 42, Beau Chene 21
  • Westgate 38, Northside 19
  • Carencro 13, Teurlings Catholic 42
  • Rayne 21, Thomas More 28
  • North Vermilion 6, Berwick 38
  • Kaplan 28, Patterson 9
  • Abbeville 14, Erath 15
  • Port Barre 7, Church Point 47 (Played on Thursday)
  • Pine Prairie 7, Crowley 49 (Played on Thursday)
  • Northwest 37, Mamou 16
  • Eunice 27, Iota 34
  • Louis Catholic 34, Leesville 56
  • Lake Charles College Prep 13, Jennings 34
  • South Beauregard 7, Westlake 32
  • Iowa 26, Washington-Marion 8
  • Kinder 0, West Feliciana 21
  • Lake Arthur 7, Notre Dame 55
  • Welsh 56, Ville Platte 6
  • Loreauville 54, Delcambre 13
  • West St. Mary 14, Ascension Episcopal 20
  • Lafayette Christian Academy 34, Jeanerette 24
  • Catholic High-New Iberia 70, Franklin 0
  • Sacred Heart- Ville Platte 32, Westminster 14
  • Opelousas Catholic 13, Catholic Pointe Coupee 32
  • Ascension Christian, Slaughter Community Charter
  • North Central 26 , False River 34
  • Lafayette Christian Academy 34, Jeanerette 26
  • Vermilion Catholic 54, Central Catholic Morgan City 26
  • Highland Baptist 17, Gueydan 26

 

