37 Lafayette Parish unclaimed bodies laid to rest

Amanda McElfresh , The Daily Advertiser Published:
(Photo: Layni Menard/Special to The Adve)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Thirty-seven coffins lined the aisle of the Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist Thursday evening, adorned with floral arrangements and prepared for their final resting place.

The coffins held the bodies of people who have gone unclaimed in Lafayette Parish throughout 2017.

The remains included those of an elderly woman who died in a local nursing facility, a 31-year-old homeless man who suffered from diabetes, an unidentified woman known only as Jane Doe and two infants, among others.

Diocese of Lafayette Bishop Douglas Deshotel led the special All Souls Day Mass.

Deshotel said the Mass was a way to share the message of everlasting life with all.

“They are welcomed with open arms by God who created them out of love, who created them to share in His life forever,” Deshotel said during his homily.

Considered a Corporal Work of Mercy, the Mass is the result of a partnership formed in 2012 among the Cathedral, Catholic Services of Acadiana and the Lafayette Parish Coroner’s Office.

Diocese of Lafayette Bishop Douglas Deshotel leads the Mass of Burial for Unclaimed Bodies at Cathedral of St. John the Evangelist in Lafayette on Thursday. (Photo: Layni Menard/Special to The Adve)

 

Pallbearers bring out a casket from the Catherdral of St. John the Evangelist after the Mass of Burial for Unclaimed Bodies in Lafayette Thursday evening. (Photo: Layni Menard/Special to The Adve)

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s