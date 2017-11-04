53 year old Marksville man killed in early morning crash

AVOYELLES PARISH, La. (KLFY) A single vehicle crash, Saturday morning, killed a man from Marksville, La who was not wearing a seat belt.

According to State Police, troopers responded to the crash around 3:00 a.m., on LA Hwy 115 north of Hessmer, La.

Police say the crash involved a 2012 Toyota pickup, driven by 53 year old Carl M. Laborde.

The Toyota was northbound on LA Hwy 115 when Laborde lost control and exited the right side of the roadway.

After exiting the roadway, police say, the vehicle collided with a concrete culvert.

Laborde was pronounced dead at the scene.

Routine toxicology tests are pending.

Police say the crash remains under investigation.