Acadiana Mall and LUS Fiber Team up for Santa’s Arrival

Lafayette, La. (Acadiana Mall) – Acadiana Mall kicks-off the holiday season with the arrival of Santa Claus on Saturday, November 4th. Santa’s arrival will be celebrated with a King Cake and Cookies event presented by LUS Fiber.

King Cake and Cookies with Santa will take place Saturday, November 4 from 9am – 11am in Acadiana Mall’s Food Court.

Children are invited to enjoy king cake and cookies, beverages courtesy of Lafayette Coca-Cola, hot chocolate courtesy of Great American Steak and a free holiday craft. The presenting sponsor, LUS Fiber, will be passing out coloring books and discussing internet safety. There will also be a DJ, face painters and balloon artists on-site.

Around 9:45am, Santa will make his way into the Food Court on a Harley Davidson provided by Cajun Harley Davidson. This fun, free event is for children 12 and under. Food, beverages, coloring books and crafts while supplies last.