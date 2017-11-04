Morgan City police officer returns home from Puerto Rico relief trip

MORGAN CITY, La. (KLFY) Officer Randal Billiot who travelled to Puerto Rico to help with relief efforts on the badly-damaged island after Hurricane Maria recently has just returned home.

According to the Morgan City Police Department’s Facebook post, Officer Billot was stationed in Puerto Rico for more than a month.

Hurricane Maria tore up the island when it hit on Sept. 20, killing at least 16 people and leaving nearly all 3.4 million people without power and most without water.

Officer Billiot deployed to Puerto Rico as part of the 239th Military Police Company to provide Law Enforcement and Humanitarian Support due to the devastation of Hurricane Maria.

Welcome Home Officer Billiot and Thank You for Your Service.