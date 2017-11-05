2 walk into hospital after being shot Saturday night in Breaux Bridge

St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Detectives are investigating a double shooting that left two people injured Saturday night.

Both men arrived at local hospital by private vehicle, according to PIO Ginny Higgins.

It happened shortly after 9:00 p.m. in the 1200 block of Melvin Dupuis Road in Breaux Bridge, LA, Higgins said.

When deputies arrived at the residence where the shooting originated no one was located at the residence but they were able to determine that multiple shots had been fired, Higgins said.

The victims have been identifed as 29 year old Terrance Senegal of Arnaudville and 20 year old Dedrick Senegal of Breaux Bridge.

Higgins said both men were treated for their injuries and released.

Investigators have confirmed that there were at least two suspects involved. However, witnesses were only able to provide information on one of the suspects who is described as being a black male with short hair wearing an unknown type of ball cap.

Anyone having information in reference to this shooting or know the identity of the suspects, is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071 or St. Martin Parish Crime Stoppers at (337) 441-3030.