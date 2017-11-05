Newspaper: Sheriff says there were multiple deaths in Texas church shooting and shooter has been taken down

Photo Credit: AP via KSAT

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas (AP) — Local news outlets report that several people have been shot at a Baptist Church in South Texas.

Television stations KSAT and KENS report that there are multiple victims and that there is a large police presence at the church in Sutherland Springs, which is 30 miles (48 kilometers) southeast of San Antonio.

KSAT reports that two Airlife helicopters are also at the scene.

A sheriff’s department dispatcher says everyone is at the scene and unavailable to comment.

KSAT has video of several fire and police vehicles at the church and a photo of a helicopter that the station says was arriving to take victims to hospitals.

