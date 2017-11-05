Special ceremony held in Crowley to honor local veterans

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) In Acadia Parish, Veterans and their families were honored this Sunday in an event to salute all who have served in our armed forces.

News 10’s Rebeca Marroquin has the story.

Crowds gathered in the city of Crowley Sunday to commemorate those who have served for our country.

The Rice Theater held their annual Veterans Day Program, to honor those in the US Armed Forces.

“Thankful and proud, you know, that people recognize that what we did was something special.

The event, held a week before Veteran’s Day, was sponsored by the City of Crowley, the Mayor, and Board of Alderman and it featured guest speakers such as Louisiana Congressman Clay Higgins, and the oldest living veteran in acadia parish

The Veterans Day Program also showcased the Midland High School band, which performed an original work for those present.

I spoke to Navy Vet Dennis Hart, who says serving his country is unlike anything else.

“It’s an honor and a blessing for people to be able to go and serve. It gives you an incredible feeling of fulfillment and purpose that you don’t really understand unless you do it.”

He also told me he looks forward to more events like these in the future.

Reporting in Acadia Parish, Rebeca Marroquin KLFY News 10.