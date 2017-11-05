Texas church shooting: 26 dead, gov says; Officials ID suspect

What we know:

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said they were responding to the shooting. An FBI crisis response team is also on the scene, a law enforcement official said

SUTHERLAND SPRINGS, Texas — A gunman opened fire inside the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs Sunday, killing and injuring multiple people, authorities said.

Twenty-six people were killed in the shooting, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said in a news conference Sunday night.

The shooting suspect has been identified as 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley, CBS News has learned from federal law enforcement sources.

Kelley is a former U.S. Air Force member who served from 2010 to 2014. He was dishonorably discharged and court martialed in May 2014, CBS News has learned.

Federal law enforcement sources say the suspect used an AR-15 type rifle, CBS News justice and homeland security correspondent Jeff Pegues reports.

A law enforcement official confirmed that the gunman is deceased. He was shot after a car chase with police, but it’s unclear if he shot himself or if he was shot by police, CBS News’ senior investigative producer Pat Milton reports.

“We still don’t know much about what happened, other than this guy came in around 11:15 a.m. and started shooting everybody in the church,” Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton said on CBSN.

Wilson County Sheriff Joe Tackitt told Wilson County News earlier that a man entered the church and opened fire. He said there were multiple casualties and fatalities. CBS affiliate KENS confirmed at the scene that there have been “multiple casualties and fatalities” including children.

The Connally Memorial Medical Center told CBS News it received multiple victims related to the shooting.

Video from KENS showed first responders at the scene, located about 30 miles southeast of San Antonio.

The daughter of the church’s pastor was one of the victim’s killed in the shooting, her mother Sherri Pomeroy told CBS News via text message.

“My husband and I were ironically out of town in two different states. We lost our 14-year-old daughter today and many friends,” Pomeroy said Sunday.

She added, “Neither of us have made it back into town yet to personally see the devastation. I am at the Charlotte airport trying to get home as soon as I can.”