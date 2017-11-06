UPDATE: Body found in Bertrand Drive parking lot identified

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: The body has been identified as that of 33-year-old Brandon Boykin of Lafayette.

The cause of death still has not been determined, however, foul play is not suspected at this time.

ORIGINAL STORY: Lafayette police are investigating a body that was found in the 700 block of Bertrand drive.

According to corporeal Karl Ratcliff, around 7 this evening, officers were notified about a deceased male in a fenced in area in a business parking lot.

The man is believed to have been there for a while before being found, according to Ratcliff.

The circumstances and cause of the death are unknown and under investigation.