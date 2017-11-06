Charges filed in Breaux Bridge high altercation; now Aaron’s mother speaks out

BREAUX BRIDGE, La. (KLFY)- On October 6th News 10, r eported on an incident in St. Martin Parish.

Investigators say 16-year-old Regan Boudreaux was hospitalized and spent 3 days in the ICU after allegedly being hit in the face after defending her autistic friend Aaron Ledet in the cafeteria at Breaux Bridge high school.

According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s office, the alleged attacker a fourteen-year-old male has been charged with 2nd-degree battery.

Boudreaux has been charged with simple battery following the altercation.

Adrienne Ledet, Arron’s mom who says she is disappointed with how her child and Regan has been treated and how this incident was handled.

“He is a high functioning autistic child, straight A’s in honors courses, but he is socially declined,” says Adrienne.

Adrienne says Aaron is used to his daily routine.

“When he gets something in his head, which is most autistic kids, when they get something in their head they can’t let it go,” she explains.

Aaron wanted to attend Breaux Bridge when he started high school, and Adrienne felt comfortable sending him to school because she knew he had supportive friends.

When Adrienne received a call from school saying Aaron had been in a fight she was shocked because she says he has never been a violent person.

Aaron has told his mom what happened that day in the cafeteria but there are still unanswered questions.

Adrienne says, “He put his arms out to block him, and kept blocking him. He said a little boy kept trying to talk to him and everything but Aaron kept blocking him and finally he just pushed Aaron out the way. He pushed him hard enough to wear his glasses fell. He said when he got pushed he just saw Regan go after the boy. He didn’t see any much more because he was trying to find his glasses on the floor.”

Aaron knows why Regan hasn’t been at the school since the fight. Adrienne says she talks to Boudreaux’s mother often, and that Regan is slowly recovering.

“She’s got six spots on her brain with brain damage. And they are saying she was just pushed,” Adrienne says.

The Ledet and Boudreaux family has not been updated on the findings from the investigation into the incident the criminal charges have been released.

“These are adults that are in charge. The principal, the school board, the sheriff’s department should have contacted us. Aaron does pretty well now he just is worry about Reagan. He’s worried about the school which is missing and at times he blames himself. So as far as the charges at all I haven’t even told him yet.”

Boudreaux attended one of Aaron’s Special Olympic softball games recently where she was recognized by both teams for standing up for her friend.