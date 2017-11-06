Comedian Rickey Smiley makes book-signing tour stop in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, LA. (KLFY) – The famous Comedian and Radio Show Host, Rickey Smiley hits the road as he launches his new book, “Stand by your Truth…And Then Run for your Life.”

His book-signing tour made it’s way here in Acadiana on Friday, where he greeted all of his fans.

Reggie’s Soul Food was packed more than usual on Friday, where Smiley signed books, took pictures and made a few laughs with all who attended the event.

LCG Council Chairman Kenneth Boudreaux recognized Smiley with three awards.

He was given a certificate of recognition as an honorary Creole, proclaimed November 3rd as “Rickey Smiley Day” and a key to the city of Lafayette.

Smiley said his book gave him the chance to express himself on an even greater platform.

“Almost 30 years in the business, it was signed. You know, my T.V. show cannot explain what I can explain in this book. Because the T.V. show is only 22 minutes. Right, and the radio show break is only two and a half minutes. You can never tell it all on a T.V. show or radio show. The book tells it all.” said Smiley.

The book is made up of a collection of essays about everything from raising kids, to education to social justice.

Smiley held a second book signing later that afternoon at Barnes & Noble.