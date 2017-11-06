Escaped Missouri inmate charged with murder located in New Orleans

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (AP) – One of two inmates who escaped a Missouri jail nearly three weeks ago has been located in New Orleans.

The Southeast Missourian reports that the U.S. Marshals Service has arrested 27-year-old William J. Carter in New Orleans.

Carter was being held in the Pemiscot County Jail in Caruthersville, Missouri, on charges of two counts of first-degree murder.

Pemiscot County Sheriff Tommy Greenwell says no details of the arrest were given.

The other escaped inmate is 41-year-old Joseph P. Latamondeer, who’s charged with first-degree domestic assault, resisting arrest and theft. He’s still missing.

The two men reportedly escaped the jail Oct. 15 through an air duct and then jumped a fence at the Pemiscot County Justice Center.

Greenwell says Missouri investigators will travel to New Orleans to interview Carter.