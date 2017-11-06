Family of slain ‘good samaritan’ speak out

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – On the morning of August 12th, Christon Chassion was walking to his car after celebrating his mother’s birthday downtown Lafayette, when he saw a woman in danger.

Christon’s sister, Shanena Chassion says, “It has always been in his character to help people. He’s always been there for everybody whenever they needed it. He was a great person, he was a good guy, he was always a good guy.”

The alleged shooter, 20-year-old Tyler Benoit of Kaplan was arrested and charged with one count of second-degree murder.

Following Benoit’s indictment, his bond was reduced from $250,000 to $125,000; which the family says is unfair, and that’s why the petition was created.

“We want the District Attorney’s Office to know that we are involved, we have support, and we are Christon’s Army and we are going to be rooting for him. We’re going to be there every step of the way” said Chassion.

So far, they’ve proven that, with the petition and a Facebook page to keep the public informed of all things related to Christon’s case.

Christon’s first cousin, Yussuf Gardiner said, “For him to die was nowhere called for. It could’ve went a whole separate direction from that.”

Christon’s family and friends are determined to not let his name be forgotten.

Famly and supporters of Chassion plan to attend Tuesday’s Lafayette Council meeting.

They’re asking supporters to wear red as a show of support for Christon, to make sure this case remains fresh on everyone’s mind.

A ‘Real Heroes Glow’ event will be held in December to raise awareness for domestic abuse and gun violence.