Iberia Parish School Board website back online after website host hacked overnight

IBERIA PARISH (KLFY) – The Iberia Parish School Board’s website is back up and running as normal after an apparent hack.

Superintendent Dale Henderson tells News 10 that the website’s host, School Desk, was hit by the hack and not the school board’s website itself.

Henderson says as of 6:30 a.m., the issue was resolved and the website was restored.

The Superintendent stresses that no personal identifiable information was harmed, accessed or released and nothing on the school board’s website itself was breached.

Henderson reassures that the school board’s website has a “very tight firewall.”