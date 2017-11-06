“If you stop trying to kill me, I’ll stop trying to kill you”, Lawtell man attacks, chokes deputy

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)- On Friday, St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s deputies responded to a suspicious vehicle at the Gold Rush Casino. The caller reported that there was a suspicious white pick-up truck on the parking lot.

Reports indicate that before the deputies arrived, the vehicle had fled the scene. The vehicle was later located at another casino in the area.

A deputy noticed the driver of the vehicle make an illegal u-turn when leaving the parking lot.

A traffic stop was initiated which led to a chase and eventually the suspect losing control of his vehicle and crashing. The suspect then fled towards a wood line.

The deputy gave chase and was able to catch the driver who was identified as Brisen Ryder, 20, of Lawtell. Ryder then began to violently resist arrest, punching the deputy.

Ryder reportedly then tried to remove the deputies pepper spray but was able to remove an ammo magazine for his duty weapon. The deputy regained control of Ryder when he began fight again.

Ryder then struck the deputy in the head with a stick, which dazed the deputy, authorities said.

Ryder then began to choke the deputy from behind and stated “if you stop trying to kill me, I’ll stop trying to kill you.”

Once again the deputy was able to distance himself from Ryder then noticed Ryder coming back toward him in an aggressive manner.

The deputy then began to draw his service weapon when Ryder turned and fled into the woods.

The deputy, still dazed from being stuck in the head was unable to chase Ryder, “feeling he was in an incoherent state to properly defend himself if Ryder was to attack him again.”

Additional deputies as well as outside officers arrived and tried to locate Ryder but were unable to. The deputy was transported to an area hospital in Lafayette for medical treatment.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office received an anonymous tip that Ryder was hiding on Kirtley Drive in Washington where he was arrested inside the home.

“Thankfully, the training of this deputy and his physical fitness helped him survive this attack,” Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. “If not for the deputy’s quick decisions and his state of mind not to continue to engage the suspect into the woods the results could have turned out worse… for both the offender and the deputy.”

Ryder has been booked on the following felony charges:

Aggravated flight from an officer

Resisting an officer with violence

Battery of a police officer

Disarming of a police officer

His bond was set at $27,500.