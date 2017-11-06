Local churches discuss security measures following Texas shooting

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – In the wake of Sunday’s tragedy in Sutherland Springs, Texas, where a gunman walked into a Baptist church and killed 26 people and injured dozens more, some local churches are increasing security to keep their congregations safe while attending church.

“Prepare for the worst and praying for the best, always every Sunday,” said Steve Horn, Pastor at First Baptist Church in Lafayette.

He says the First Baptist Church in Texas has been in his thoughts.

“We are brothers and sisters with the Church there in Sutherland Springs, Texas and we are praying for them,” said Horn.

Local churches are ensuring their members that they are safe and secure when they come to worship.

“We have a contract with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Department, that provides us with a police officer with all of our services, and they are very helpful to spot things that may be out of the ordinary,” said Horn.

The services at First Baptist are also televised, there are security cameras throughout the building, and church leaders have attended several security workshops around the nation.

“If you would’ve told me years ago that we’d be doing all of that, it would be very foreign to me and not something I would’ve said we would do, but the age that we live in, all of that becomes a necessity,” Horn said.

Investigators say Sunday’s massacre in Texas appears to have possibly stemmed from a domestic issue in the shooter’s family.

Jay Miller is the pastor of The Family Church. He says that they have taken the necessary steps to prevent something like this from happening there.

“When you have a church that’s made for hurting people or imperfect people, you’re going to have issues like this that arise,” he said.

The Family Church also allows volunteers and staff that have their concealed carry license, to bring their guns into church once they receive permission.

Miller also says that the doors are locked during services, leaving just one open that leads directly to an usher. There is also a Sheriff’s deputy outside the building during worship.

“We know there’s coming a day when there will be no more evil, there will no more lone shooters, there will be no more terrorist attacks, there will be no more useless violence. And that day is going to come when Jesus Christ returns. We have to be vigilant, we have to be smart, but we do know evil is there,” said Miller.