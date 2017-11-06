Man injured trying to put out fire in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE PARISH La. (KLFY) – A homeowner suffered an injury to his arm in an attempt to put out the fire.

According to Scott fire Chief Chad Sonnier, the Scott Fire Department responded to a fire in the 200 block of Vendrredi Street on Monday evening.

When firefighters arrived, the saw a car with fire coming from the engine; they also noticed the homeowner with a serious laceration on his arm.

The firefighters were able to put out the fire and others began to tend to the homeowner and his arm.

Upon investigation, it was learned that the fire was accidental and started due to overheated brakes.

The homeowner’s lacerated arm was the result of him trying to extinguish the fire by attempting to open up the hood, according to Sonnier

The homeowner was sent to a local hospital to get his arm treated and sewed up.