Police: At least one dead, multiple injuries in Johnston Street crash

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette police are currently working a major traffic crash with a fatality in the 6100 block of Johnston St. (Hwy. 167) near Duhon Rd.

The southbound lanes of Johnston Street will be closed for approximately and hour and a half as a result, Lafayette Police Department spokesman Karl Ratcliff said.

At least two vehicles were involved and multiple additional injuries reported.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes via Ridge Road, Congress Street, Kaliste Saloom Road, or E. Broussard Road.