Police: At least one dead, multiple injuries in Johnston Street crash

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
Photo: MGN

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette police are currently working a major traffic crash with a fatality in the 6100 block of Johnston St. (Hwy. 167) near Duhon Rd.

The southbound lanes of Johnston Street will be closed for approximately and hour and a half as a result, Lafayette Police Department spokesman Karl Ratcliff said.

At least two vehicles were involved and multiple additional injuries reported.

Drivers are encouraged to seek alternate routes via Ridge Road, Congress Street, Kaliste Saloom Road, or E. Broussard Road.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s