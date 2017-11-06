Prep football post-brackets released

There teams are excited to get the opportunity to play for the championship@

Thirty three teams from Acadiana will play to reach the Dome.

Some notes: Vermilion Catholic is a #1 seed in division 4.

Notre Dame in Division 3, is the top seed as well. Catholic and Ascension are 3rd and 7th in this bracket.

STM’S A 4, and Teurlings is A 7, in Division 2.

In class 5A, #3 Acadiana will play #3 Comeaux.

6 teams are in Class 4A Rayne is the highest seed at 11.

3A has the most with 8 area teams. Kaplan is the 5 seed.

