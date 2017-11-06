Suspect arrested for making threats at church

UNION PARISH, LA – A Union Parish man was arrested over the weekend on a charge of terrorizing after making threats against the pastor and members of a church.

Union Parish Sheriff Dusty Gates identified the man as Joshua Kilcrease, 33, of 117 Charles Dean Rd., Farmerville. He was booked into the parish detention center Friday (Nov. 3) afternoon on a charge of terrorizing. His bond was set at $10,000.

Records show Kilcrease bonded out of jail Saturday but Third District Court Judge Jay McCallum set conditions for his release. Kilcrease is not to be in possession of a firearm, stay off the premises of the church and make no further Facebook posts relative to the church or its members.

McCallum also ordered Kilcrease to undergo a psychological evaluation and follow all treatment recommendations.

The investigative report stated that Kilcrease’s ex-girlfriend, children, and in-laws attend the church.

“At this time we don’t feel it’s appropriate to release the name of the church,” Gates said.

The sheriff said a number of serious threats were made against the church on Kilcrease’s Facebook page.