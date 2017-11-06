Suspect wanted connection with drive-by shooting in Franklin

FRANKLIN, La. (KLFY)- The Franklin Police Department is asking for assistance in locating Gerald Sophus.

Sophus is wanted for assault by drive-by shooting, possession of schedule I narcotics (marijuana), possession of schedule II narcotics (cocaine), and possession of a firearm by convicted felon.

On Friday at about 11 a.m., Franklin officers responded to a different complaint in the area of Martin Luther King Boulevard and Third Street.

Upon arrival, officers allegedly heard gunshots coming from a vehicle that was quickly leaving the area.

A traffic stop was conducted on the vehicle and the passenger, who was later identified as Sophus, exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

Officers made contact with the driver identified as Katyre White, who was later arrested, and allegedly located the illegal narcotics inside of the vehicle.

Witnesses in the area identified Sophus as the passenger in the vehicle, who fired the shots towards the victim’s residence.

If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Gerald Sophus, please contact the Franklin Police Department Detectives Division at (337) 828-1716.