CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) Crowley Police are investigating a call of shots fired Tuesday evening on West 7th Street.

Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said the department received a call just after 8 p.m. at which time police and medical were enroute.

Once on scene, Broussard said officers located an abandoned vehicle that was still running and found a number of bullet casings at the scene.

More details later.