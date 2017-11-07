Driver found wearing ballistics vest, carrying several weapons, pleads guilty in federal court

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A Kaplan man pleaded guilty to possessing firearms and ammunition, acting U.S. Attorney Alexander C. Van Hook announced today.

Micah J. Guillot, 33, pleaded guilty Thursday before U.S. Magistrate Judge Patrick Hanna to one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The plea will become final when accepted by U.S. District Judge S. Maurice Hicks Jr.

According to the guilty plea, a Lafayette police officer conducted a traffic stop of a vehicle being driven erratically on South Bertrand Drive on March 28, 2015. Guillot exited the vehicle wearing a ballistics vest.

The officer later found ammunition in the vest. The officer also searched Guillot’s vehicle and found a .10 gauge shotgun, a .380 caliber handgun, .380 caliber ammunition, .22 caliber ammunition and .10 gauge shotgun ammunition.

Guillot pleaded guilty September 18, 2014 to felony possession of controlled substances and September 20, 2012 to felony unauthorized use of an access card.

Guillot faces up to 10 years in prison, three years of supervised release and a $250,000 fine. The court did not set a sentencing date.

This investigation and prosecution is part of Project Safe Neighborhoods, which is a Department of Justice initiative to promote firearm safety and to reduce firearm crimes by preventing the possession and use of firearms by dangerous and persistent felons and others not authorized to possess a firearm.

The ATF and Lafayette Police Department conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Robert C. Abendroth is prosecuting the case.