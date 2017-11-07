Fallen Heroes Fund Raises $200,000 for Middlebrook Family

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- More than $200,000 in contributions was raised for the family of fallen LPD Cpl. Michael Middlebrook.

Donations were made through the City of Lafayette Police Department Fallen Heroes Fund, a fund of Community Foundation of Acadiana (CFA).

Middlebrook was killed in the line of duty on Oct. 1.

“CFA is grateful to the several generous donors and philanthropists who entrust us to realize their goodwill to benefit the Middlebrook family,” said Raymond Hébert, president and CEO of CFA. “In consultation with the family, a group of anonymous donors targeted the family’s outstanding debt.”

More than 400 individual and corporate contributions were made to the fund in support of Cpl. Middlebrook’s family.

In July 2017, per the vision of the City of Lafayette Police Chief Toby Aguillard, CFA established The City of Lafayette Police Department Fallen Heroes Fund.

The purpose of the fund is to provide some financial relief to any City of Lafayette Police Department officer or employee, or any family of any City of Lafayette Police Department officer or employee, killed or wounded in the line of duty.

Cpl. Middlebrook, a nine-year veteran with the Lafayette Police Department, died on October 1 when a gunman opened fire at a convenience store in Lafayette.