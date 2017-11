LAFAYETTE, La.(KLFY)- Police are investigating a student-involved fight at Northside High School this morning.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, one juvenile was arrested. Multiple students were involved, police said. A weapon, which appears to be a Taser, was involved in the altercation.

No serious injuries were reported. The school was temporarily on lockdown. As of 10 a.m., it has been cleared.

We’ll update this story as more information becomes available.