Lafayette man one of two victims in apparent murder-suicide in Baton Rouge

WVLA Published: Updated:
(Photo courtesy of WVLA)

BATON ROUGE, La. (WVLA)- UPDATE: Investigators with the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office are classifying the shooting as a murder-suicide.

Officials said 31-year-old Larry Warino Jr. shot and killed 24-year-old Alyssa Kanouse before shooting himself. The bodies were discovered in a vehicle on Wax Road.

The incident remains under investigation.

Previous Story: Two people are dead following an apparent shooting on Wax Road in Central according to East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s officials.

The first calls came in around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday.

Local 33 has a crew headed to the scene and will provide updates as they become available.

 

