Louisiana Department of Education: Lafayette Parish School System Maintains a “B” Status

The Louisiana Department of Education released school and district performance scores today. Lafayette saw a slight dip of 2.5 points, posting a District Performance Score (DPS) of 93.8. Lafayette Parish is currently ranked 27th in the state District Performance Score ranking. Last year, Lafayette Parish was ranked 19th. Although the district experienced a decline following the 7.1 points gain last year, LPSS Superintendent Dr. Donald Aguillard stated, “Our teachers, principals, and academic staff do a great job preparing our students for the spring assessments, and we can and will continue to do more. Although the 2016-2017 scores dipped from the phenomenal growth we experienced the previous year (2015-2016), I am encouraged that we will recover with the instructional and technological focus we have for 2017 – 2018 academic year.”

Louisiana K-12 School Performance Scores

According to the Louisiana Department of Education press release, “Every public school in Louisiana receives a school performance score. The school performance score is reported on a scale from zero to 150 and communicates how well Louisiana schools are preparing students for the next grade level through student performance metrics, such as state assessment results, graduation rates and college credit attainment.”

Although Lafayette Parish did not have schools receiving state distinction, the district is recognizing the three year growth at Northside High School as outstanding. In 2014, the school was labeled as an “F” for a School Performance Score (SPS) of 48.8. In 2015 the label was a “D” with a SPS of 51.1 Last year, the school was a labeled “D” with a SPS of 64.3 This year, Northside High School’s SPS is 72.3 earning the school a “C” status. The three year growth is 23.5 SPS points!

According to Principal Julia Williams: “Our growth continues to show that when you set goals, continuously work towards those goals, and try your hardest to achieve those goals, good things will come from it. The students and staff at Northside High School have committed themselves to meeting the goal of raising the school performance score with an increased focus on academics, ACT and WorkKeys, earning credentials and graduating students. We have put in the extra effort and we have seen the results. Northside has achieved growth in all four areas used to calculate SPS.

For two years, we have raised both our ACT Index and Cohort Graduation Rate Index. Our Cohort Graduation Rate Index Lafayette Parish District Performance Score 2013 – 2017 has improved from 64.3 to 86 in two years as well as our ACT Index which grew from 37.9 to 85.3. We are extremely proud that this is the first time Northside High School has been rated a C school since the state began using a letter rating system! We want to thank our community for their continuous support and we will continue to work towards becoming an “A” school.”

A second school also showing remarkable growth for the past two years is Alice Boucher Elementary School. In 2015, the school was labeled as a “D” with a School Performance Score (SPS) of 46.6. Last year, the school was labeled “D” with a SPS of 57.3 This year, Alice Boucher Elementary School’s SPS is 64.5 earning the school a “C” status, the first time since accountability labeling has occurred. This reflects a growth of 17.9 SPS points in two years.

While the growth at Alice Boucher Elementary School is positive and School Improvement Administrator Irma Trosclair is excited with the “C” label, she identified several issues that perhaps stunted the potential growth. “During the 2016-2017 school year, various obstacles made testing more challenging than usual. The emerging schools dealt with significant changes in both leadership and instructional staff. Long standing vacancies were filled with new personnel, and both teachers and students were asked to make tremendous adjustments in a short period of time.

The first day of actual testing brought storms and road flooding. Students were moved from portable buildings into the main building where testing was taking place, disrupting the testing environment. With the necessary closing of schools due to inclement weather, many students were checked out early, while others rushed through testing in order to be able to leave early in an effort to make it home safely. During the next few days, the schools struggled to locate the many absent students, as some families were unable to return to their homes. Every effort was made to locate and pick up students, with some being transported by school personnel. Make-up testing was completed in a single day, and the school received zeros for those students that could not be located.”

Early Childhood Performance Profiles

Although the Early Childhood Performance Profiles are not calculated into a district’s performance score, the following data has been released at the same time. For the first time, the Louisiana Department of Education is releasing Early Childhood Performance Profiles for all publicly funded Early Childhood Providers. The Profiles have rankings of Unsatisfactory (1.0- 2.99), Approaching Proficient (3.0-4.49), Proficient (4.50 -5.99), and Excellent (6.0-7.0). LPSS has 19 school sites servicing PreK children, all scoring Proficient or Excellent. Only 2% of Early Childhood sites across the state received “Excellent” rankings and two of those sites are Lafayette Parish Schools, Broadmoor Elementary and Woodvale Elementary. In addition, 8 of our school sites were 0.2 points or less from reaching the ranking of Excellent. In addition Mimi’s in Scott will be recognized as a Top Gains award by the state.

According to the LPSS Director of Early Childhood Education, Christine Duay, “LPSS is the Lead Agency for the Lafayette Parish Early Childhood Network and we want to recognize the Network as a whole (Early Head Start, Head Start, NSECD, LPSS, and Type III Early Learning Centers) whose hard work and collaboration resulted in a Proficient ranking. Overall, the continued growth reflected in the profiles demonstrates the hard work and dedication of all teachers and administrators/director preparing children to enter Kindergarten ready.”

District Performance

Two changes at the state level had an impact on the 3rd through 8th grade LEAP results. The spring of 2017 was the first year that students in grades 5 through 8 took the LEAP assessments online. Third and fourth grade students still utilized paper and pencil assessments. New social studies assessments were implemented and aligned to the newly adopted state student standards; thus, comparing this year’s results to the results of 2015 is difficult. A social studies assessment was not given in 2016. The new social studies assessment is more rigorous and requires several writing responses.

Since the release of LEAP index data in July 2017, LPSS district staff; academics, accountability, administrative, and technology have collaborated to determine a root cause for the decline in most middle schools’ data. Three specific areas for improvement were identified. First, middle school students need more access to the technology devices they will use for testing throughout the year. Second, increase the implementation of LEAP like assessment questions, with the use of technology, during instructional time. And third, implement specific writing strategies for evidence-based and constructive response writing in all curriculums.

Jeff Janette, Principal of Carencro Middle School stated, “We were extremely disappointed with 2016-2017 test scores because we know the SPS score does not accurately reflect our students’ skill levels or the quality of our teachers. I attribute it to an anomaly created by the new style of online testing. Therefore, we are committed to righting this wrong and have taken steps to ensure it does not happen again.” Carencro Middle School’s SPS dropped 21.5 points from the 2016 score. Their current score of 55.3 is a “D” label.

Several measures have been implemented since August to address deficiencies. District staff met with the state’s Department of Education staff to discuss test item analysis to identify areas of weakness and to discuss the technology issues that several middle schools incurred, such as transmission delays, computer shut-downs, testing interruptions due to severe weather, and even power outages. District staff provided middle school principals with a district plan of action to support academic preparation for LEAP assessments.

According to Jennifer Gardner, principal of L. J. Alleman Middle School, “Our first time to LEAP test online brought multiple challenges. During the first week of testing, the majority of our classes who tested on Chromebooks could not log onto the DRC or would lose connectivity in the middle of a test session. It took students two to three hours to complete one test session. By the end of the week, we were walking three classes to Woodvale Elementary School so our students could test. Only a few rooms at L. J. Alleman had the connectivity that allowed students to test without issues. We decided to rotate the remaining classes at L. J. Alleman, which forced students to test until dismissal time at 3:50 p.m.

On Sunday, April 9, 2017 we met LPSS Technology staff to manually reset and test all Chromebooks for connectivity at L. J. Alleman. Unfortunately this did not resolve the issues. On Monday, we were two days behind schedule, so we bussed three classes to Lafayette High and walked the same three classes to Woodvale Elementary School to continue testing. We were extremely grateful to our neighboring schools for assisting us in our time of need, yet the environment was not the same as ours. Although our students were able to complete their test, there were many interruptions during testing due to the fact that these schools were still running a normal school day.

During this week of testing many students and teachers generally broke down, crying in frustration and exhaustion. Many students were just trying to get through the test because they were so tired or they were fearful that their Chromebooks would lose connectivity again. I feel very strongly that all of these issues that we faced affected my students’ ability to perform their best on the LEAP test and I feel that our test results were greatly hampered with our technological issues.” Although L. J. Alleman Middle School has retained an “A” label, they dropped 12 points. Their SPS for 2016 was 112.4 and their current 2017 SPS is 100.4.

Lafayette Parish School Board approved funding to increase the quantity of Chromebooks at the middle schools and to ensure that all fifth and ninth grader students have access to Chromebooks. This includes 7,964 Chromebooks, 514 wireless access points, and 23 network servers. Many middle school principals have purchased additional Chromebooks utilizing their schools’ funds. Each middle school principal has submitted their school’s plan of action for improving academic and technology preparation for spring 2018 LEAP assessments.

According to Technology Director LaShona Dickerson, “Lafayette Parish School System’s Technology Department has made recent upgrades to reduce interference with connectivity and access for students during testing. Purchases include upgraded access points and a wireless management system, dedicated testing servers, and additional student devices (Chromebooks). The upgrades will keep all internet traffic at the school, instead of traffic flowing to the Central Office.

The servers will allow more students to test simultaneously. It is expected that these upgrades will have a major impact on our online learning and testing environments.”

Chief Academic Officer Annette Samec concurs that the added technology devices, wireless access points, and network servers will reduce the transmission and test taking issues. “The other focus area has to be the implementation of using the devices and practicing LEAP like assessments online. Students need to be comfortable with the devices they will use for testing and understand how to respond to the request of the question. The assessments are not comprised of only multiple choice and true/false items. The assessment questions may ask the student to select the three best answers or to explain and justify why the answer was selected. Students are also asked to find evidence from articles or their own knowledge to support their written responses. This should not be done with paper and pencil and should not be an occasional endeavor. Writing in all curriculums is focused on building knowledge of specific topics and citing specific evidence to support their answers.”

Director of Elementary Schools Kathy Aloisio stated, “We want to evaluate all aspects of the actual testing week, and we will launch a two day practice schedule in December and again in January. The specific details have not been finalized but we are looking at a district-wide practice assessment using the format for the actual LEAP assessment schedule. The purpose of the test is to check device updates and connections, wireless connectivity, and TSM load balancing. This will allow the Technology Department to address issues in advance of testing.”

School Improvement Administrator Irma Trosclair identified that the issues were not all middle school specific. “Two of the three emerging schools, Carencro Heights and JW Faulk, saw scores plummet because of Social Studies scores. The social studies test was a new test with a new format. Teachers and students were inadequately prepared for the new format and test structure. Social studies scores negated the growth that occurred in ELA and Math for JW Faulk and Carencro Heights.

The most impactful issue, however, was the use of computers in 5th grade. Students in the emerging schools, for the most part, do not have devices at home, and are not exposed to technology often enough to know how to maneuver through tasks using particular tools. Lack of keyboarding skills was an issue, particularly with the time guidelines for each test. The thinking process is interrupted, as children look for particular keys and attempt to complete tasks beyond their capabilities. A lack of basic computer skills, that may be taken for granted in other places, makes students in the emerging schools appear to be less knowledgeable than others in the district.

Although the obstacles during the 2017 testing cycle made the process more challenging than usual, we know that good progress was made in many areas. Obstacles faced have made us focus and plan more efficiently for the future. Leadership in each school have focused much more strategically on social studies and are making every effort to provide support for teachers and students. In the area of technology, we are ensuring that students work daily on their devices so that they are better prepared for online testing. “

Dr. Aguillard added, “The release of school performance scores is helpful as we continue to be data-driven in our focus to improve instructional strategies and implement technology in instruction. We will continue the journey of challenging all schools to evolve into high-performing learning communities, and I ask parents and students to support our initiatives. The fact that all but Acadian and Milton middle schools dropped in their SPS from 2016 indicates that we were not as prepared for the new online assessment as we could have been.”

Two schools will see no change in their SPS as they were impacted the entire year by the August 2016 flood. Westside Elementary was displaced from their school with grades 2 through 5 reporting to the N. P. Moss campus. Likewise, Scott Middle School’s environment changed when the school housed Westside’s Kindergarten and first grade students. The Louisiana Department of Education chooses not to lower a school’s SPS if it was directly impacted throughout the year by the flood.

Currently in the district, there are 9 schools identified as “A” Schools, 11 are “B” Schools, 12 are “C” schools, 7 are “D” schools and N. P. Moss Preparatory remains as the district’s only “F” school. Last year, there were 13 “A” Schools, 7 “B” Schools, 12 “C” Schools, 7 “D” Schools and the one “F” school.

25 Lafayette Parish schools have been recognized by the district for their academic achievement in the 2016-2017 school year. Schools are listed below with their principals identified. The factors qualifying the school for a particular recognition are also noted next to the principal’s name.

Early Childhood Excellence Honor Roll Early Childhood providers that scored

Broadmoor Elementary – Cindy Duhon (6.24) a rating between 6.0 and 7.0 on the

Woodvale Elementary – Monique Vidos (6.14) Early Childhood Performance Indicator

Schools of Exemplary Growth Schools that showed a growth of 7

Northside High – Julia Williams (8.0) or more points or “A” schools that

Duson Elementary – Katherine Rayburn (8.0) had 5 or more points of growth

Alice Boucher Elementary – Irma Trosclair (7.2)

Schools of Outstanding Growth Schools that grew 2.5 or more

N. P. Moss Preparatory Academy – Renee White (3.5) SPS points or moved up one grade level

Carencro Heights Elementary – Alysia Messa (3.2)

Early College Academy – Anne Castille (2.6)

Schools receiving the Challenge Award Recognizes a school for making a notable

Northside High School – Julia Williams (“C”) difference in student achievement despite

Alice Boucher Elementary – Irma Trosclair (“C”) facing significant challenges in their student population

Highest “A” SPS by Level

Elementary

Milton Elementary / Middle – Kimberly Etie (109.2) Highest SPS by elementary, middle and high

Middle School

Milton Elementary / Middle – Kimberly Etie (109.2)

High School

Early College Academy – Anne Castille – (125.8)

Schools of Achievement (“A” Schools) Schools who earned an “A” letter score

Lafayette High (110.9) and did not show enough growth to be

Woodvale Elementary (104.5) in any of the previous categories

David Thibodaux STEM (102.6)

L. Leo Judice Elementary (100.9)

Green T Lindon Elementary (100.6)

L. J. Alleman Middle (100.4)

Broadmoor Elementary (100.4)

Schools of Distinction (“B” Schools) Schools who earned a “B” letter score

Ernest Gallet Elementary (98.0) and did not show enough growth to be

Edgar Martin Middle (95.6) in any of the previous categories

Plantation Elementary (93.5)

Ridge Elementary (92.4)

Youngsville Middle (92.4)

Prairie Elementary (92.1)

Ovey Comeaux High (91.1)

J Wallace James Elementary (87.3)

Paul Breaux Middle (85.9)

Acadiana High (85.2)

Katharine Drexel Elementary (84.9)

High School Performance in 2017

Overall, the high school portion of the District Performance Score (DPS) showed a small gain of 0.3 points when compared to last year’s gain of 11.5 points, but showed notable gains in some schools and components of the DPS. Four of Lafayette Parish’s high schools showed growth in 2017, Northside High School (8.0), Early College Academy (2.6), Lafayette High School (1.5), and Carencro High School (1.1).

Gains made in the percentage of students earning an 18 on the ACT Exam or a Silver Level certificate on the WorkKeys test contributed significantly to growth in the ACT Index. The ACT Index grew 3.8 points in 2017 and coupled with 16.9 points in 2016 shows a 20.7 point increase in the past two years. The composite ACT score in Lafayette Parish was 20.1, up from 20.0 in 2015-2016. Lafayette Parish is ranked 13th among districts in the state. Over the last two years, the End of Course (EOC) Index increased 4.4 points with 0.6 points this year and 3.8 points last year. In 2016, Lafayette Parish showed impressive gains in the Cohort Graduation Rate Index (14.2 points) and the Strength of Diploma Index (11.3). A small decline of 0.9% in the graduation rate in high schools resulted in a loss of 1.8 points in the Cohort Graduation Rate Index and a decline of 1.6 points in the Strength of Diploma Index. The decline in the Strength of Diploma Index was lessened by gains made by Lafayette Parish in Advanced Placement (AP) and College Level Examination Program (CLEP) because the number of students who took and passed these exams increased in 2017. Lafayette Parish ranks in the top ten districts in the state of Louisiana for the number of AP exams taken, the number of AP exams passed, and the percentage of AP exams passed.

According to Director of Middle/High Schools Brian Hebert, “Lafayette Parish high schools demonstrated unprecedented growth in 2015 – 2016. The hope and expectation was that the momentum gained from improved processes and practices would propel similar gains in 2016 – 2017. I realize it is ambitious to expect double digit growth on an annual basis, but I am still disappointed that reality did not match that hope and expectation. My solace comes when I compare each index of the High School DPS to two years ago; each component exhibits tremendous gains since the established baseline of 2014 – 2015.”

Middle School Performance

According to LPSS Middle/High School Director Brian Hebert, “The Lafayette Parish middle schools are better preparing students for success in high school. This is demonstrated by the increase of 2.0 points in the Dropout Credit Accumulation Index in 2017 over 2016.”

According to the Louisiana Department of Education, the Dropout/Credit Accumulation Index (DCAI) is made up of the points that a school with an eighth grade earns based on the number of high school credits obtained by the end of ninth grade. This encourages successful transition to high school, as well as access to Carnegie credits in middle school.

The LPSS DCAI indicates that more students are entering ninth grade with high school credits already earned. A recent increase was the number of 8th grade students successfully completing Algebra 1. In 2016-17, 242 eighth grade students successfully completed Algebra 1 compared to 80 eighth grade students in 2015-16. This contributed to the index score rising to 132.3 compared to 130.3.

Milton Elementary/Middle is considered a combination school and maintained their “A” status. Milton Elementary/Middle School saw 0.9 points of growth. Acadian Middle School is the only other middle school to show positive growth, gaining 1.3 points. Principal Rollan Moore sees the growth as a beginning to measure the students’ potential. Mr. Moore stated, “I appreciate the district staff addressing my concerns regarding the lack of technology and the need for human resource supports. This school year, Acadian Middle has implemented a technology plan where devices are used on a daily basis. Grade level collaboration is ensuring that the writing strategies are implemented across the curriculum and the staff is assisting one another. The Leader in Me process of students tracking their own data has been helpful in students taking ownership for their academic growth.”

Acadian Middle is the only middle school to post substantial gain in Progress Points with 5.1 out of 10 possible points. Last year, the school did not receive any progress points. The school performance score is affected by the progress points earned from growth calculated for the non-proficient student subgroup. Mr. Moore stated: “I attribute the subgroup improvements as a result of using NWEA MAP data. This has allowed staff to address the needs of our subgroup population and provide the individualized support students need.”

Broussard Middle School Principal, John Mouton has expressed his disappointment in losing the “B” status, dropping to a SPS 82.2 for a “C” label. “Although we did not meet our goal this past year, we look at this as our chance to continue to make positive changes to ensure our students continue to receive a high quality, rigorous education.” Mr. Mouton attributes the decline to be technology related. “During the 2015-2016 school year, Broussard Middle School was informed by the District Technology Director that we would be a 1:1 technology ratio school for the 2016-2017 school year. The Technology Department provided the school with 540 Chromebooks over the course of the 2015-2016 and 2016-2017 school years. By December of 2016, we received all of our Chromebooks and our teachers received training.

During the 2016-2017 school year, we began the process of preparing for the LEAP test. By January 2017, students were working on their Chromebooks on programs such as: Google Classroom, Class Flow, Typing.com, News ELA, Renaissance Math, Springboard Digital, and NWEA Assessments, to increase their digital literacy. We had no connectivity problems with these programs. Students were able to use the Chromebooks and we were seeing growth in their data.

We also introduced the LEAP Tools to the students in January. Teachers reviewed the uses of the tools and let students explore them. This was their first exposure to the LEAP Platform. Students were able to access the tools and found them to be user friendly. Then, we tried to give the Social Studies Practice Test in February. We had connectivity issues with Chromebooks, laptops, and desktops. We also had issues with testing tickets not working. All of the students were not able to login with the tickets they were issued. Some testing accommodations despite being correctly entered in DRC were not functioning for the students. All of these issues were communicated to the LPSS Accountability and Assessment Department. Finally, to determine and document which Chromebooks were working and which ones were not, we developed an in-house form to keep up with our inventory. The practice test was given by grade level. We did not administer the test to whole school at the same time. Furthermore, there was no official district testing schedule resulting in different schools giving the practice test at different times throughout the district.

The teachers reinforced what we covered in the grade level meetings in their classrooms. Many of our students expressed anxiety about the computer testing due to the problems with the practice test. All in all, we thought we planned for a variety of scenarios and technical difficulties. However, pervasive failure of technology for an all-digital assessment was not a scenario we anticipated.”

As school-wide connectivity and using the online assessment tools were an issue for Broussard Middle, it was a similar issue district-wide. Mouton stated, “We recognize that technology was a major issue for us that directly impacted the validity of the test. This entire process evoked chaos throughout the school. It affected all staff members and all students, and all school operations for a month. We are appreciative of the members of the district technology team. They are the ones who came to see what was going on and to help. We also thank the District Test Coordinator who was in constant communication with the school. Her support was invaluable. We recognize that technology directly impacted the validity of the test. We will continue to make adjustments as we strive to reach our goal this year and continue to promote excellence in academics and life.”

Elementary School Performance

The growth made by Duson Elementary over the past two years has moved the school from a “D” in 2015 to a “C” for 2016 and 2017. According to Katherine Rayburn, “I am so proud of the students and teachers at Duson Elementary for another year of amazing growth! It is gratifying when hard work and dedication pays off. I attribute this growth to several factors. The faculty’s dedication to understanding Fast ForWord, providing the right interventions, and implementing it with fidelity cannot be stressed enough. Also, our team used NWEA MAP data to determine specific skills that needed to be remediated. Teachers had specific plans for students and diligently differentiated instruction. Lastly, the Leader in Me was very instrumental in students tracking their own learning! I am very proud of the Duson team!”

Alice Boucher Elementary School is to be commended for addressing their non-proficient student subgroups and earning 7.9 out of 10 progress points. The school did not receive progress points the previous year. Ridge Elementary received the most progress points awarded in the district at 8.4 points. For some schools, the progress points make a large enough difference with their SPS to change a letter grade. Milton, Prairie, Evangeline, Katharine Drexel, Charles Burke, J Wallace James, and Ernest Gallet all showed an increase from the previous year’s points earned.

Closing the Achievement Gap

Continued support and resources have been dedicated to the principals of the district’s three elementary emerging schools. The academic initiatives put in place have yielded positive results. Alice Boucher Elementary School showed 6% more students performing at the Mastery and Advanced levels over the past two years when all subjects and grades are combined. Most notable were the advances in ELA (7%) and math (8%). Carencro Heights Elementary saw modest gains overall (3%), but the students outdistanced the state average in math with 10% improvement compared to 2%. J. W. Faulk Elementary had minor gains in science (1%) but a tremendous surge in ELA (8%) and math (12%) combining for an overall 7% jump.

According to Tom Spencer, LPSS Director of Accountability, Research and Evaluation, “The emphasis on subgroup performance initiated by the No Child Left Behind Act has waned in recent years, rarely reported publicly by the LDOE at the district level. The 2017-18 implementation of Every Student Succeeds Act will likely initiate some refocus on subgroups. The LPSS staff has continued to monitor subgroup results and is encouraged by the incremental closure of several achievement gaps. Grades 3-5 English Language Arts saw moderate improvement in the subgroups of Economically Disadvantaged (2.2%), African-American (0.8%), and Special Education (5.1%). Special Education students made 1.8% gain in grades 6-8 English Language Arts. While these improvements seem relatively small when expressed by percentage, the result is an additional 581 students scored proficient as members of these subgroups.”

Dr. Aguillard continues to address the needs of schools that remain in the emerging status (“D or F” SPS). “Efforts to increase student and school achievement at Alice Boucher Elementary and nearby J.W. Faulk Elementary are ongoing, and have been bolstered by a recent three-year grant to greatly expand in-school tutoring efforts at the two emerging elementary schools. The Pugh Family Foundation and the Schumacher Family Foundation have partnered with the Lafayette Parish School System to launch this $608,000 initiative this school year, which has more than tripled the number of tutors working onsite with small groups of children to close achievement gaps.”

In addition, Aguillard stated, “There are some schools whose 2016 SPS would classify them as an emerging school and some schools who have moved out of emerging status. I want principals to know that until the Vision 2020 fundamental commitments are affirmed; all students Kindergarten ready to learn, all students enter 4th grade on level in reading and math, all students enter 9th grade proficient in ELA and math, all high school graduates are college and career ready; LPSS will continue to provide extra support to our lowest performing schools.”

District Level Academic Strategies

In addition to school-specific strategies, the district’s academic focus includes:

 A five year academic strategic plan – Vision 2020

• Academic Plan for Technology Implementation

• Middle School Improvement Plan

• Setting expectations for Principals’, Assistant Principals’, Instructional Strategists’, Data Analysts’, Liaisons’, Teachers’, and Academic Directors’, Counselors’ and Specialists’

• Establishing common academic goals across the district regardless of the curriculum through Backward by Design and functioning as a Professional Learning Community

• Strengthening Principal leadership through the Principal Leadership Grant opportunities

• Use of Scientific Learning’s Fast ForWord in 26 schools

• Focused School-Based Leadership Teams on data to drive instruction through Quarterly Curriculum Alignment Reviews

• NWEA Measurements of Academic Progress as an individual school and district growth tool for monitoring current and ongoing student academic progress

• School Improvement Team consisting of an Administrator, Academic Auditor and (2)Instructional Coach to address Closing the Achievement Gap at the three lowest performing elementary (emerging) schools

• Lower student/teacher ratios for the emerging schools

• Extended year academics for students at three emerging schools

• Gear UP activities focused on College and Career Readiness

• Extended school learning for students in 5th, 6th, and 7th grades at five middle schools

District Performance Score Components

Lafayette Parish Letter Grade Annual DPS Assessment Index 3-8 Grades Dropout Credit Accumulation Index Assessment Index End of Course Exams Assessment Index ACT Strength of Diploma Cohort Graduation Rate Index Cohort Graduation Rate Progress points

2017

B

93.8

76.4

132.3

78.6

94.9

86.4

100

75.0

10

2016

B

96.3

81.2

130.3

78.0

91.1

88.0

101.8

75.9

10

2015

B

89.2

77.5

126.8

74.2

74.2

76.7

87.6

68.8

10

10

High School Performance Score Components

2017 2016

EOC ACT Index Strength of Diploma Grad Rate Index Progress Points SPS Letter Grade EOC ACT Index Strength of Diploma Grad Rate Index Progress Points SPS Letter Grade

Acadiana 63.9 97.5 81.5 91.4 1.6 85.2 B 68.5 91.1 81.1 92.4 3.2 86.5 B

Carencro 41.1 68.4 78.3 89.8 0 69.4 D 46.4 81.5 71.1 74.1 0 68.3 D

David Thibodaux STEM 97.9 92.0 106.2 137 2.7 102.6 A 98.0 97.7 101.0 132.5 0 107.3 A

Early College Academy 127.1 115.1 115.7 145.2 0 125.8 A 123.6 114.7 108.4 146.2 0 123.2 A

Lafayette 95.9 105.9 103.5 124 3.6 110.9 A 94.1 98.5 106.8 126.3 3.0 109.4 A

N.P.Moss Prep 23.2 50 0 22.6 F 29.5 12.5 0 21.0 F

Northside 42.0 85.3 76.0 86.0 0 72.3 C 35.4 65.6 74.6 81.5 0 64.3 D

Ovey Comeaux 87.3 93.0 84.5 99.6 0 91.1 B 88.0 94.5 89.5 108.2 0 95.1 B

School Letter Grades and School Performance Score

School 2017 Letter Grade 2017 Annual SPS 2016 Letter Grade 2016 Annual SPS SPS Growth 2016 to 2017

Acadian Middle School D 56.9 D 55.6 1.3

Acadiana High School B 85.2 B 86.5 -1.3 L.J.

Alleman Middle School A 100.4 A 112.4 -12.0

Alice N. Boucher Elementary School C 64.5 D 57.3 7.2

Paul Breaux Middle School B 85.9 A 102.6 -16.7

Broadmoor Elementary School A 101.4 A 109.7 -8.3

Broussard Middle School C 82.2 B 90.5 -8.3

Carencro Middle School D 55.3 C 76.8 -21.5

Carencro Heights Elementary School D 61.6 D 58.4 3.2

Carencro High School D 69.4 D 68.3 1.1 O.

Comeaux High School B 91.1 B 95.1 -4.0

Katharine Drexel Elementary School B 84.9 C 84.2 0.7

Duson Elementary School C 79.6 C 71.6 8.0

J.W. Faulk Elementary School D 49.1 D 55.9 -6.8

Judice Middle School C 66.3 C 79.7 -13.4

L. Leo Judice Elementary School A 100.9 A 109.9 -9.0

Lafayette Middle School D 51.0 D 63.7 -12.7

Lafayette High School A 110.9 A 109.4 1.5

Green T. Lindon Elementary School A 100.6 A 111.4 -10.8

Edgar Martin Middle School B 95.6 A 105.1 -9.5

Milton Elementary School A 109.2 A 108.3 0.9

S.J. Montgomery Elementary School C 71.9 C 82.0 -10.1

Myrtle Place Elementary School C 74.9 C 76.0 -1.1

Northside High School C 72.3 D 64.3 8.0

Ossun Elementary School C 75.2 C 77.3 -2.1

Plantation Elementary School B 93.5 A 100.0 -6.5

Prairie Elementary School B 92.1 B 91.1 1.0

Scott Middle School C 74.6 C 74.6

Westside Elementary School C 79.0 C 79.0

Woodvale Elementary School A 104.5 A 110.5 -6.0

Youngsville Middle School B 92.4 B 98.7 -6.3 11

Ridge Elementary School B 92.4 B 90.4 2.0 Evangeline Elementary School C 71.8 C 80.7 -9.9

Charles M. Burke Elementary School C 71.3 C 71.9 -0.6

Ernest Gallet Elementary School B 98.0 A 100.3 -2.3

Live Oak Elementary School D 62.7 C 76.9 -14.2

N. P. Moss Preparatory Academy F 22.6 F 19.1 3.5

J. Wallace James Elementary School B 87.3 B 93.1 -5.8

Early College Academy A 125.8 A 123.2 2.6

David Thibodaux STEM Magnet Academy A 102.6 A 105.6 -3.0