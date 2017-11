OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Opelousas police are investigating after a man was shot multiple times on Narrow Street Tuesday night.

An eyewitness at the scene said the shooting happened just 7 p.m.

The victim has been identified by police as Victor Fontenot of Opelousas.

Police say Fontenot has been transported to a local hospital where his condition is unknown at this time.

Police say they have no suspect at this time.