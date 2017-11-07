New Iberia man reports being attacked by machete-wielding man wearing clown mask

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- A man arrived at Iberia Medical Center Monday afternoon with a laceration to his face claiming he had been attacked in his home.

According to Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Officer spokesman Maj. Wendell Raborn, authorities were notified about home invasion about 2:30 p.m. on Monday.

The victim told deputies that a man wearing a black hoodie and a clown mask entered his home in the 1200 block of Oil Center Drive and attacked him with a machete.

The victim received non-life threatening injuries.

The case remains under investigation.