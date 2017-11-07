Rayne Police: Man walking fires gun into air to scare off passing motorist

KLFY Newsroom Published: Updated:
Photo Credit: MGN

RAYNE, La.(KLFY) Rayne Police Chief Carroll Stelly said a man walking on a busy street Tuesday evening fired gunshots into the air following a verbal altercation with a passing motorist.

Stelly said the gunman and the driver of a vehicle exchanged words during a brief confrontation as the suspect was walking on West Blanche Street, south of Rayne.

After that confrontation, Stelly said the driver circled the block and approached the suspect who was walking when the shots were fired.

Nobody was injured, and police are still investigating the matter, according to Stelly.

They have not found any damage from the bullets.

The suspect then fled on foot, Stelly said.

 

