Report cards are in: The state gives Lafayette Parish School System a “B” grade

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Louisiana Department of Education released school and district performance scores today.

Lafayette saw a slight dip of 2.5 points, posting a District Performance Score of 93.8. Lafayette Parish is currently ranked 27th in the state District Performance Score ranking.

Last year, Lafayette Parish was ranked 19th.

Although the district experienced a decline following the 7.1 points gain last year, LPSS Superintendent Dr. Donald Aguillard provided this statement:

“Our teachers, principals, and academic staff do a great job preparing our students for the spring assessments, and we can and will continue to do more. Although the 2016-2017 scores dipped from the phenomenal growth we experienced the previous year (2015-2016), I am encouraged that we will recover with the instructional and technological focus we have for 2017 – 2018 academic year.”

