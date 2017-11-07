Two men killed after falling from helicopter in Sulphur

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)- Spproximately 9:30 a.m. this morning, the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office was dispatched to the area of N. Claiborne Street and W. Houston River Road in Sulphur in reference to two men who had fallen from a helicopter.

When deputies arrived they discovered two men, both in their 20’s and both from California, dead.

During further investigation, it was learned the two men were working on the electrical lines in the area from a helicopter.

It appears their safety harness was rubbing against the power lines, causing it to snap and causing them to fall about 100 feet from the helicopter.

Both men were pronounced dead by medical personnel at the scene.

Foul play is not suspected, the deaths appear to be accidental. Next of kin has not been notified so their names have not been released.