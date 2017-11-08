15th Annual Together We Can Conference brings local and federal assistance for child welfare

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Happening in Acadiana this week, The 15th Annual Together We Can Conference. Together We Can is an annual multi-disciplinary conference that focuses on the children who have experienced abuse or neglect.

Together We Can unite people from all across the country to assist Louisiana needs. Five plenary and over 50 breakout sessions are available at the Cajundome Convention Center this week. It’s an effort to provide assistance for child welfare.

These children may be in foster care, residential care, kinship or have been reunited with their birth family. The conference will offer in-depth learning opportunities which address policy and practice concerns. both national and local experts such as; social workers, attorneys, judges, law enforcement, child advocacy centers and more are all working on-site to help make a difference in the lives’ of Louisiana’s children. Latasha C. Watts is a former foster youth and is a keynote speaker this year.

“Coming out of the system a while ago and the statistics from then to now, whatever they are, are now just beginning to grow. And I want to continue that growth and nurture it and be able to spread that across the country is what my goal is, Watts said. “As far as together we can, I love coming back here because I want to continue to develop and learning hone in on some of the skills their teaching others,” she added.

Together We Can initially began as a Court Improvement Conference and eventually evolved into what it is today. The conference dates are November 7-9. Pre-registration is required.